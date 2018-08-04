HED finalises heads of 7 education boards

LAHORE: Higher Education Department (HED), Punjab has finalised candidates for the posts of chairmen at seven education boards of the province while their final approval by the interim chief minister is expected soon.

Sources privy to the developments said, of these six were in BS-19 while one was in BS-20 whereas the post is that of BS-20. They said that in some cases the ‘selected’ chairmen were junior in service to secretary and controller of examination in their respective Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE).

It is pertinent to mention that the HED Punjab had advertised the posts of chairmen at seven BISEs, including Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, Multan and Sargodha in late April with May 08, 2018 as last date to apply. A total of 47 candidates had applied for the posts. This was second time the posts were advertised during this year. However, the department could not find suitable candidates all these times.

The sources further said the seven ‘selected’ candidates were also invited by the Chief Secretary Punjab on July 28 where their consent vis-à-vis their posting at respective BISEs was sought. They were also informed that the government would not offer them salary package under MP-II rather they would be offered an additional basic salary of BS-20.

The sources said a summary has recently been moved to the interim chief minister for final approval.

It is learnt that Aizaz Khan has been recommended as Chairman BISE Bahawalpur, Kastoora Jee Shad as Chairman BISE Multan (he has been serving as Secretary the same BISE), Mushtaq Ahmed as Chairman BISE Gujranwala, Shahmin Sial as Chairman BISE Sahiwal, Tanvir Kiyani as Chairman BISE Rawalpindi, Saif Ullah as Chairman BISE Sargodha and Sibghat Ullah Tahir as Chairman BISE Faisalabad.

The sources said the award of BS-20 posts to officials of BS-19 was subject of heated debate among applicants in particular and academic circles in general while the debate on junior and senior officials at BISEs was also in full swing.

An HED official, seeking anonymity, said as per the advertisement, BS-19 officials were also eligible to apply for the posts. He said the appointment of chairmen was not based on seniority rather it was a competitive process.

When contacted, Secretary HED Khalid Saleem said the department was following the process strictly on merit as per approved and advertised eligibility criteria. He added once finalised everyone concerned may challenge in court and any other legal forum.