Nadeem Abbas firing case: SC orders IGP to probe case himself

LAHORE: The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Punjab Inspector General of Police to hold an independent investigation into the incident of alleged firing at and torture of policemen by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA-elect Malik Nadeem Abbas Bhara and his supporters in Lahore.

The CJP was hearing a suo motu case pertaining to firing and torture incident at the apex court’s Lahore registry. He directed the IG Punjab to probe the incident and submit a report. Justice Nisar observed that the IGP is an honest man and will thoroughly probe the matter, adding that he, therefore is wrapping up the suo motu proceedings. A state lawyer informed that most of the accused involved in the case were rounded up and remanded into police custody for questioning.

The MPA-elect’s lawyer claimed the firing incident took place somewhere else, but the police implicated and arrested his clien. The SP got a fake case registered against Abbas and his supporters due to personal grudge, he alleged. According to police, supporters of the PTI leader, who won a provincial assembly seat, PP-161, allegedly indulged in celebratory gunfire at his guest house. When the policemen, patrolling the area, attempted to stop them, the accused, along with his men, held them hostage and beat them up.

Meanwhile, a three-member SC bench ordered the National Accountability Bureau to file a reference against Afzal Bhatti over his appointment as Overseas Pakistanis commissioner, after he admitted not being a Pakistani citizen. The bench, headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, was hearing a suo motu notice regarding appointment of Bhatti as the Overseas Pakistanis commissioner. “I held the public office despite being a foreign national,” he informed the bench.

To comply with the orders, Bhatti appeared before the court and stated that he had been a “British citizen since birth”. Upon this, Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar remarked angrily, “Pakistan is not a safe haven for plunderers, where they can loot the public money with impunity. Pakistan is not a ‘loot state’ that whoever wants can come and loot it,” added the top judge. “The CM and PM must have appointed him,” remarked the CJP. He ordered NAB authorities to file a reference against Bhatti and inquire about his salary. “How much salary have you been drawing over the years? Do you know that the SC has launched a campaign to build dams and salaries from all officials above their original pay scale are being collected as donation,” he remarked and offered Bhatti to return his excessive salaries. “Afzal Bhatti should return the salaries he received and the court will not open the NAB report,” suggested the CJ.

Bhatti said his appointment was in line with the law. According to NAB, Bhatti’s salary as the overseas commissioner was Rs 550,000 per month. During the hearing, DG NAB Lahore Major (retd) Saleem Shahzad informed the court that “Bhatti served as former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s secretary as well as Shahbaz Sharif’s political secretary. “Bhatti does not possess the experience required for the post of overseas Pakistanis commissioner,” added Shahzad while presenting an audit report to the court.

Shahzad explained that the selection committee had forwarded a list of three names to the then chief minister Shahbaz Sharif. “After Shahbaz’s approval, Bhatti was appointed overseas Pakistanis commissioner and he received per month salary of Rs0.5million,” he added. “Will you return the amount over and above the original pay or should we send the reference to NAB?” the CJ asked. “I challenge NAB audit report,” Bhatti replied. On this, Justice Nisar directed National Accountability Bureau to record Afzal Bhatti’s statements and file a reference against him.