‘Eight independents have joined PTI’

ISLAMABAD: A total of eight independent MNAs-elect have joined the PTI so far, party spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry claimed on Friday. Thirteen independents won seats in the National Assembly in the general election on July 25 and six of them had already joined the PTI, sources had said earlier. The number of them will increase as two more independent MNAs-elect were in talks to join the Imran Khan-led party, Fawad said.