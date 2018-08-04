Sat August 04, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Top Story

August 4, 2018

Share

Advertisement

‘Eight independents have joined PTI’

ISLAMABAD: A total of eight independent MNAs-elect have joined the PTI so far, party spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry claimed on Friday. Thirteen independents won seats in the National Assembly in the general election on July 25 and six of them had already joined the PTI, sources had said earlier. The number of them will increase as two more independent MNAs-elect were in talks to join the Imran Khan-led party, Fawad said.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar