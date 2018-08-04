Govt asked to introduce incentives for industrial estate investors

MULTAN: Industrial Estate Board of Management Multan president Khawaja Jalaluddin Roomi has said that a package of incentives, facilities and concessions would soon be introduced for new investors, entrepreneurs and industrialists.

Presiding over a meeting of management board here on Friday, he said, “Multan is at a good location which connects all the four provinces of Pakistan and the CPEC route. Chinese preference for such locations was based on their strategic locations and already-built infrastructure, which could mean a lot for investors.”

Industrial estates are specially acquired areas with requisite infrastructure to facilitate industrial establishments, he informed. He suggested that government should offer several incentives within these existing industrial estates, such as duty-free access to import of capital goods, sales tax and income tax exemptions for limited time and one-window facilities.

Roomi said industrialisation would help in eliminating joblessness and providing maximum number of jobs. He assured that he would try his utmost to get proprietary rights for the allotters in this industrial estate besides approaching the authorities concerned to get their problems resolved. He announced launching a "Green Estate Project" in Multan industrial estate and planting maximum number of saplings to end pollution while special arrangements were being made for the treatment of industrial waste.

The meeting participants were also briefed about allocation of funds in the annual budget for 2018-19 for development works and priorities of the management board. Later, a number of committees were formed to meet the tasks.

Industrial Estate Board of Management senior vice president Mansoor Rasheed, vice president Latif Pitafi, Mian Anees Sheikh, board’s former president Khawaja M Azam, Dr M Shafiq, Mian Asif, M Anees Khawaja, Aitizazul Haq Qureshi, Mian Naeem Akhtar, Khawaja Shehzad, Saleem Akhtar Siddiqui, Mohsin Nazir, Maj (retd) Khurram, Asif Majid, M Mohsin and Ch Altaf Shahid were present in the meeting.