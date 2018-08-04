tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MULTAN: Technical work on Nishtar Hospital phase-II has been started to complete the survey of location, design and external environment. Former Punjab chief minister Shahbaz Sharif had approved the Nishtar Hospital phase-II project in Multan during his last visit here. The prime objective behind this project was to tackle the load of patients.
MULTAN: Technical work on Nishtar Hospital phase-II has been started to complete the survey of location, design and external environment. Former Punjab chief minister Shahbaz Sharif had approved the Nishtar Hospital phase-II project in Multan during his last visit here. The prime objective behind this project was to tackle the load of patients.
Comments