Sat August 04, 2018
National

August 4, 2018

Technical work

MULTAN: Technical work on Nishtar Hospital phase-II has been started to complete the survey of location, design and external environment. Former Punjab chief minister Shahbaz Sharif had approved the Nishtar Hospital phase-II project in Multan during his last visit here. The prime objective behind this project was to tackle the load of patients.

