Sana confident of PML-N forming Punjab govt

LAHORE: PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah is confident that this party will form the government in Punjab. Speaking to Geo News on Friday, Rana Sana claimed his party had the support of 13 independent MPAs-elect in the provincial assembly. “We have won 130 seats and need an additional 18 MPA-elects. With the Pakistan Peoples Party's six elected MPAs and 13 independents, we will have the numbers to form the government,” he explained.