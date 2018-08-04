IHC directs ECP to hear Faisal Saleh Hayat’s recounting plea

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hear the request of PPP’s candidate from NA-114 Faisal Saleh Hayat for recounting of votes in accordance of law and disposed off the petition.

Justice Aamer Farooq of IHC announced the judgment that was earlier reserved by the bench on the petition of Hayat, challenging the returning officer’s decision rejecting his recounting request.

The counsel for the PPP candidate contended that the returning officer (RO) in NA-114 had stopped the practice after recounting of ten polling stations. Justice Aamer Farooq asked, “Can this court issue order for recounting once the announcement of results?” The counsel replied that RO was a representative of ECP and the department could take action against his irregularity.

The ECP’s counsel Mehboob Sultan argued that the petitioner had filed a review application against RO’s decision after the time bar. Meanwhile, the same bench sent the matter to ECP regarding the recounting requests of PPP’s five candidates from Sindh and one of MQM.

During the proceeding, Justice Aamer Farooq remarked that the ROs were authorised for recounting in those constituencies where the winning candidates have less than five per cent votes margin. The bench could only issue orders against the decisions of ECP not against the ROs, he added.

The counsel for ECP adopted the stance that the commission was hearing the complaints against the ROs decisions and any candidate could file complaint to the ECP against RO of his constituency. On the other hand, the bench adjourned hearing on the pleas of PTI’s Ali Asghar Khan and PML-N’s Israr Ahmed till Monday.