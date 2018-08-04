Independent KP MPA-elect joins PML-Q

LAHORE: Independent MPA-elect of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mufti Obeidur Rahman along with a delegation called on the Pakistan Muslim League-Q president and former prime minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and senior central leader and former deputy prime minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at their residence here Friday and announced joining the PML-Q along with his supporters.

On this occasion, MNAs-elect Tariq Bashir Cheema, Hussain Elahi and Senator Kamil Ali Agha were also present while the delegation included Mehbubullah Jan, Dr Muhammad Haneef, Malik Shahbaz, Malik Muhammad Afzal, Noorul Hassan, Abdul Rehman, Muhammad Qazi, Ghulam Ali and others.

MPA-elect Mufti Obeidur Rahman said that Chaudhry brothers have a great place in politics of Pakistan, their family is religious; keeping in view their family traditions I have decided to join Pakistan Muslim League-Q.

Ch Shujaat Hussain said that after the Centre and Punjab, our party will support Tehrik-e-Insaf in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also. He said people keep coming and going in politics but we do not leave our colleagues.

Ch Shujaat Hussain said that our family is religious and we will continue playing our positive role in the security of the country. He appointed Mufti Obeidur Rahman as parliamentary leader in the KP Assembly. Afterwards, Dua was offered for security and solidarity of Pakistan and progress of the PML-Q.