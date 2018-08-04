KP CM directs PDA to allotland for judicial academy

PESHAWAR: Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (retd) Dost Muhammad Khan has directed Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) to allot 150 kanals land in Regi Model Town for the establishment of a judicial academy. He said that after the merger of seven tribal districts into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the importance of the judicial academy has increased.

He was chairing a meeting of Peshawar Development Authority officials at the Chief Minister Secretariat, said a handout. Minister for Finance Abdur Rauf Khan Khattak, Minister for Information Zafar Iqbal Bangash, secretaries of the local government, finance & P&D and PDA director general and other officers also attended the meeting.

"We have to appoint about 75 new judges, 45 magistrates and other paralegal staff for the newly merged districts who will be needed proper training. For this purpose, we have to expedite work on the acquisition of 150 kanals land," he added.