LHC stays victory notification of two MNAs-elect

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday restrained the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) from issuing victory notification of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) Farrukh Habib, a returned candidate from NA-108, Faisalabad.

Justice Shahid Karim issued this order on a petition filed by rival candidate, the PML-N leader Abid Sher Ali, challenging Farrukh Habib's victory. Abid Sher Ali approached the LHC after Returning Officer Shakeel Ahmed on Thursday announced Farrukh Habib’s victory after recounting, showing that the PML-N leader had lost the poll by 1,201 votes to Farrukh Habib, whose victory margin decreased by only 10 votes during the recount.

In his petition, Abid Sher Ali alleged that bogus copies of Form-45 were drafted to ensure the PTI candidate's victory from NA-108. He claimed that polling agents belonging to his party were expelled during the counting of ballots, and requested the court to issue orders for a second recount in the constituency. He urged the court to stay the notification of Farrukh Habib's victory until the petition is decided. After hearing all arguments, Justice Shahid Karim directed the ECP to withhold the notification. The court also issued notices to the commission and other parties, seeking their responses by August 7.

The same court also directed the ECP to withhold the notification of victory of the PML-N candidate Hamid Hameed, who had won the election from NA-90, Sargodha. PTI's Dr Nadia Aziz had filed a petition against Hameed's win by a lead of 8,000 votes. She argued that the counting of votes at different polling stations was flawed and the RO had rejected her request for a recount.

She urged the court to issue an order for a recount and for the withholding of notification of her rival candidate's victory until the recount is completed. Justice Shahid Karim ordered the ECP to stay the notification. The Commission, RO and other parties were directed to submit replies to the notices issued to them by August 7.