Five injured in firing over enmity

TOBA TEK SINGH: Five people suffered critical bullet injuries over an old enmity at Gojra on Friday. Reportedly, Altaf of Chak 155/GB and his three accomplices shot at and injured his opponents Subhan, Shahzad, Bilal, Boota and Zeshan critically. The injured were rushed to the THQ Hospital Gojra.
