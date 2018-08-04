Man recovered from illegal confinement in Jaranwala

JARANWALA: A bailiff of the Additional Sessions Judge Friday recovered a man from illegal confinement of the city police. Ashraf Ali of Ghulam Rasool Colony filed a habeas corpus petition in the court of Additional Sessions Judge Syed Shahzad Muzaffar Hamdani stating the city police had arrested his brother Amjad Ali illegally. The court appointed a bailiff that recovered Amjad from the illegal custody of the police. He was produced in the court and the court released him.