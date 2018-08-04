Cab driver shot dead in Khar

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KHAR: Unidentified persons shot dead a cab driver and took away his taxi in Samsay area in Bajaur on Friday. Sources said a group of people booked the taxi of Bakht Bacha, a resident of Khar tehsil, but on way in Samsay area they killed him and took away the vehicle. His body was recovered from a dry stream. The deceased taxi driver was stated to be an employee in Khar Civil Hospital and would drive taxi part-time.
