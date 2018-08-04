Two strong allies of Nawaz from Balochistan almost eliminated in polls

ISLAMABAD: Incarcerated deposed Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s two strong allies from Balochistan stood almost eliminated from the national and provincial assemblies in the July 25 general elections.

However, they still have a respectable representation in the Senate that is not beholden to the fresh parliamentary polls but it was brought about by the outgoing Balochistan Assembly. The National Party (NP) headed by Mir Hasil Bizenjo and Pashtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) of Mehmood Achakzai have been wiped out from the federal and provincial assemblies. This is the first time that they have received such a huge shock in any elections.

The NP failed to get even a single seat in the national and Balochistan legislatures although it fielded a number of candidates from this province. Even Bizenjo was unable to return from any constituency.

The PkMAP was blessed with just one seat in the Balochistan Assembly, but was unable to get anything in the national legislature. Nasrullah Khan Bareach was the lucky man, who won the PB-31 seat. Except this time, Mehmood Achakzai has always won his national seat.

In the previous Balochistan Assembly, the NP and PkMAP were among the four principal parliamentary parties, the other two being the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Jamiate Ulemae Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) of Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

The PkMAP has three senators – Usman Kakar, Azam Khan Musakhel and Gul Bushra - while the NP has five MPs in the Upper House of Parliament – Hasil Bizenjo, Muhammad Akram, Kabir Muhammad Shahi, Tahir Bizenjo and Dr Ashok Kumar.

The eight votes that the NP and PkMAP have in the Senate are counted in the overall tally of the opposition parties, which will be obviously useful for them in the forthcoming presidential election and also if they decide to vote out its Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani. However, despite having been annihilated in the national elections, the PkMAP and NP continue to enjoy the same respect in the opposition grouping as they had been getting in the past. Hasil Bizenjo and Achakzai are part of all the consultations being held by the opposition parties to devise their strategy against the upcoming Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government. The PkMAP and NP were the strong coalition partners of the PML-N particularly Nawaz Sharif when he was the prime minister and even after he was expelled from the office.

It was because of this sturdy collaboration that Hasil Bizenjo was the federal minister and Achakzai’s brother was the governor of Balochistan. Besides, Nawaz Sharif always trusted them a lot and consulted with them on critical issues.

The obliteration of the PML-N from Balochistan became writ large after its coalition government in Balochistan was ousted before the March Senate elections and the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) came into existence. As a result, the PML-N was able to win just one provincial seat.

The PML-N supremo had been relying a lot on the NP and PkMAP in aid of his narrative and believed that their electoral performance will add to his party’s gains in the elections to make their combined strength formidable. Their failure to get anything in the electoral exercise has proved to be a significant setback to him.