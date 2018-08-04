Exiled Syrian actress who took on Assad buried in France

DOURDAN, France: May Skaf, a prominent Syrian actress and activist who emerged as a fiercely outspoken critic of President Bashar al-Assad´s regime after the uprising began in 2011, was buried on Friday in France, where she had fled after being freed from prison.

The 49-year-old actress was found dead at her home earlier this week in Dourdan, a town southwest of Paris, where she had been living with her son.

Relatives said she had died of a ruptured aneurysm. Skaf was a well-known television and theatre actress when demonstrations broke out against Assad in the wake of the Arab Spring protests of 2011.

The uprising later became a bloody civil war which has killed 350,000 people and forced millions from their homes. Skaf was arrested in 2012 and held for three days after taking part in a Damascus protest that became referred to as the "intellectuals´ demonstration".

She was briefly detained again the following year, and eventually fled to Jordan and later France. Maryvonne Boquet, the mayor of Dourdan, said Skaf had been living there since 2015, housed by local authorities who have taken in several other Syrian refugees.

"I will never lose hope, I will never lose hope. It´s the majestic Syria, not Assad´s Syria," she wrote on her last Facebook post. An estimated 500 to 600 people, many with Syrian opposition flags, attended the funeral in Dourdan which was heavily covered by Arabic-language media outlets including Al Jazeera, according to an AFP photographer.