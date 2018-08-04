Uzair, Haris, Farhan into Hong Kong Junior Open third round

KARACHI: Mohammad Uzair, Haris Qasim and Farhan Hashmi moved into the third round of top-8 group in their age categories in the Hong Kong Junior Open in Hong Kong on Friday.

In under-19 category, top seed Mohammad Uzair defeated Shahani Tushar of India 11-7, 6-11, 11-4, 11-9 in the second round.

In under-17 category, Haris Qasim beat second seed Azhar Muhammad Amir Amirul of Malaysia 11-5, 11-3, 11-13, 7-11, 11-5 in the second round. Haris will play against Lee Min Woo of Korea in the third round.

Similarly, Farhan Hashmi beat Lee Min Woo of Korea. He will face Azhar Muhammad Amir Amirul in the third round.