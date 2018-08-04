Indian runner fails dope test ahead of Asian Games

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NEW DELHI: India has suspended steeplechase runner Naveen Dagar after he failed a dope test in a crucial blow to the country’s medal hopes at this month’s Asian Games, an athletics source told AFP on Friday.
Dagar, who won a bronze at the 2014 Asiad, tested positive for banned meldonium, the source close to the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) said.The 30-year-old was tested during an inter-state competition in the northeastern city of Guwahati by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA).
“Yes, Dagar was suspended on July 23. Meldonium was found in his sample. Though a B Sample report is awaited,” the source said.The AFI made no official comment, but federation president Adille Sumariwalle said in a Twitter comment Thursday there would be “zero tolerance on doping”.
NEW DELHI: India has suspended steeplechase runner Naveen Dagar after he failed a dope test in a crucial blow to the country’s medal hopes at this month’s Asian Games, an athletics source told AFP on Friday.
Dagar, who won a bronze at the 2014 Asiad, tested positive for banned meldonium, the source close to the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) said.The 30-year-old was tested during an inter-state competition in the northeastern city of Guwahati by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA).
“Yes, Dagar was suspended on July 23. Meldonium was found in his sample. Though a B Sample report is awaited,” the source said.The AFI made no official comment, but federation president Adille Sumariwalle said in a Twitter comment Thursday there would be “zero tolerance on doping”.
Comments