Sat August 04, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
August 4, 2018

Seminar on Sports Medicine from today

KARACHI: Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) is holding a seminar on “Sports Medicine and Protection of Clean Athletes” on August 4 and 5 in Islamabad.

“The seminar is intended to educate athletes on various aspects of sports-related medical issues,” POA said on Friday in a press release. It added that the seminar would be attended by athletes, coaches and team managers, secretaries of national federations, particularly those who are participating in the 18th Asian Games.

The seminar aims at giving the participants a better understanding of current medicine-related policies of the IOC, Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) and WADA. POA chief Lt Gen (retd) Arif Hasan will inaugurate the seminar.

