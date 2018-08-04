Guardiola says Man City will only make a move for ‘special talent’

LONDON: Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola said Friday he will only dip into the transfer market for a “special” talent after a relatively quiet summer of business for the Premier League champions.

City’s only high-profile signing so far has been Riyad Mahrez from Leicester in a club-record £60 million ($78 million) deal but Italy international midfielder Jorginho plumped for Chelsea.“We will see,” Guardiola said of the club’s transfer business ahead of Sunday’s Community Shield match against FA Cup winners Chelsea.

“If at the end we decide to bring another one, it is because he’s a special player, can be a special player for the future, not to have one more player for the number.“So, I’m so satisfied — all my period here, even the first year — with the squad we have. Now from Monday we’ll be all together. We are going to start to think what we have do to this season to maintain the level of last season.”

Several players are likely to move on before the window closes on Thursday, with goalkeeper Joe Hart looking to make a permanent exit after difficult loan spells at Torino and West Ham.Guardiola said he was delighted that Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus, 21, had signed a contract extension.

“Gabriel has improved a lot since he came,” the City boss said.Jesus is one of a number of players back in the City reckoning after the World Cup, with Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling the only squad members yet to return to the fold.

Summer signing Mahrez has been given the green light to feature at Wembley on Sunday after an ankle complaint but Guardiola is unable to call upon midfielder Douglas Luiz as he waits on a work permit.New Chelsea boss Sarri swooped in at the last minute to bring Jorginho to Stamford Bridge from Napoli.