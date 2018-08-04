Rangers arrest eight suspected criminals, seize illegal arms in raids

Paramilitary soldiers carried out actions in various parts of the city and arrested eight suspected criminals and seized ammunition, illegal arms, stolen property and drugs from their possession.

According to a statement issued on Friday, Sindh Rangers personnel conducted actions in Eidgah and Korangi areas and arrested five alleged dacoits identified as Pervaiz, Muhammad Numan, Muhammad Salman, Abid Ali and Muhammad Ismail.

In another raid, paramilitary soldiers arrested two men in Landhi area identified as Ali Hussain said to be involved in extortion incidents and Altaf Hussain said to be involved in various crimes. A drug peddler identified as Akber was arrested in Saudabad. The arrested suspects were later handed over to the police for further legal action.

News Desk adds: Paramilitary soldiers had taken action in various parts of the city and arrested four suspected criminals a day earlier.

According to a statement, Rangers personnel conducted a joint raid with police in Bilal Colony and arrested two men identified as Muhammad Nadar alias Nadar and Asad alias Ali. The two were said to be involved in street crimes and drug peddling.

In another raid, a suspect said to be involved in street crimes and identified as Awais was arrested in Clifton area.

The paramilitary force also arrested a drug peddler from the same area. He was identified as Atiq ur Rehman alias Baloch. Illegal arms, ammunition, stolen property and drugs were seized from the arrested persons, who were handed over to police for further legal action.