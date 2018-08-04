Sat August 04, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Karachi

P
PPI
August 4, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Tree plantation

The metropolitan commissioner of the KMC, Dr Syed Saif ur Rehman, said on Friday the megacity was facing a shortage of trees and needed lots of greenery so that pollution could be eliminated and the citizens provided a better environment. He was presiding over a meeting in his office. He said that to deal with the challenge, a state of emergency had been declared.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar