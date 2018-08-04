Tree plantation

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The metropolitan commissioner of the KMC, Dr Syed Saif ur Rehman, said on Friday the megacity was facing a shortage of trees and needed lots of greenery so that pollution could be eliminated and the citizens provided a better environment. He was presiding over a meeting in his office. He said that to deal with the challenge, a state of emergency had been declared.
