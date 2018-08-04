Killer parks

An investigation into the collapse of a ride at the Askari Amusement Park in Karachi last month that killed a16-year-old girl and injured 15 others has placed the blame on the management of the park for using substandard equipment and for not maintaining the rides properly. The owners and management of the amusement park certainly need to be punished for their criminal negligence if the report is accurate. The investigation has revealed that the ride was not brand new and that the welding of bolts had not been carried out properly. Authorities at the Askari Amusement Park have claimed they imported the parts from China but have not been able to provide sufficient documentation to prove that claim. The report has also pointed out flaws in the safety and inspection process. The next step the government needs to take is to charge those responsible for the death and injuries caused by the unsafe ride. It is not sufficient only to fine them or shut down the park; the only way to deter others who would put profits before safety is if they know they could face prison sentences for their recklessness. Taking such shortcuts endangers lives and so needs to be dealt with harshly.

The criminality of the authorities at Askari Amusement Park should not be used as a way of covering up the government’s own responsibility. It is equally the job of the government to carry out regular safety inspections. Those who issued no-objection certificates allowing the amusement park to open are as responsible for the accident as anyone else. The government has a bad habit of only taking action once disaster has struck rather than working to prevent them through regular, diligent inspections. The death at the Askari Amusement Park was not the first time people have been killed in unsafe rides. All such parks in the city now need to be thoroughly inspected to ensure all their rides are safe, that staff is properly trained and that there are emergency protocols in place in case of accidents. All amusement parks must have sufficient emergency equipment like fire extinguishers and trained medical staff on site. The government’s regulatory role does not begin only after people are killed. It has clearly been as negligent as the amusement park itself and for that it too needs to be held accountable.