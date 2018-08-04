Token tax

Last Tuesday, I went to pay the token tax for my car at the Excise & Taxation Department, H-9, Islamabad. It took a little over an hour before it was my turn. While standing in the queue for senior citizens in the hot and humid weather, I observed the behaviour of the other people. People were getting impatient and were utterly annoyed when anyone broke the queue. In fact, two people almost broke into a scuffle but were stopped by the policeman on duty.

The rule that token tax be paid in July is from the time when the number of cars must have been 10 percent of what they are now. To avoid delays and confusion, I would like to suggest that the token tax should be collected according to the first alphabet in a car’s registration number. For example, vehicles whose registration starts with A and B would pay the token tax in January, those starting with C and D would pay in February, and so on (there are 26 alphabets in the English language). By making it easier for people to pay their token tax, the government can easily collect more revenue.

Syed Hussein El-Edroos

Islamabad