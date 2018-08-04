Missing car

On June 28, I lodged a complaint with the Islamabad police regarding the lost car. I provided all the relevant details – car registration and licence plat – and was assured that immediate action would be taken and that the car would be recovered within days.

However, more than a month has elapsed and still the police couldn’t find the missing vehicle. The interesting fact is that my relatives have seen the car being driven near Bahria Town.

Andil Salahuddin

Islamabad