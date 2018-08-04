Not a drop in Sindh

Sindh is facing an acute water crisis that, unfortunately, shows no signs of abating. Excessive demand coupled with mismanaged water resources, irresponsible use of available water, erratic weather patterns and climate change have led to this sad state of affairs. In many parts of the country, residents have to wait for several days to get water, with many lining up with buckets to collect water from tankers.

Nowadays the situation has worsened in the rice paddy belt of Larkana and Sukkur divisions. It is in a miserable state where growers haven’t been supplied the adequate water for sowing crop. What would be the ramifications of this situation where growers are not supplied water? There is also a dire need to overhaul the provincial irrigation department. It should be developed on scientific and modern lines. Drastic measures should be taken to deal with the alarming water crisis.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad