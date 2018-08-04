What happens now?

In Lahore, the issue of road traffic has reached new heights. Even the motorway police that control traffic starting from the NHA office on Multan Road to down south have become unconcerned bystanders. A stretch of about four kilometres from Thokar Niaz Baig to animal mandi suffers the worst traffic jams. And that too under the nose of the motorway police which has its kiosk in the area. As Eid nears and animal market picks up hectic trading, the roads will likely remain choked all the time.

The situation is aggravated because the proposed expansion of the 10 kilometres of Multan Road from Thokar Niaz Baig to Hudiara Drain has been put on hold due to change of government. Daily commuter are genuinely worried that the project will be completed or shelved. Unfortunately, it is a well-known practice that projects of public interest and wellbeing planned by a certain government are ignored by the next government that comes into power. As a result, people, even though they have little to do with politics, suffer.

Dr Sajid Iqbal

Lahore