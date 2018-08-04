A new low

The crass behaviour of MNA-elect Amir Liaquat on Twitter is utterly tragic, but not unexpected. His shenanigans on television and his hate speech against certain minority groups are well known and well documented. The ‘apology’ he offered on Twitter for his offensive tweet against a rival political party is equally absurd.

This behaviour is completely unbecoming of a member of parliament. The fact that this man has joined the PTI and is likely to get an office in the federal government is appalling. PTI Chairman Imran Khan should show to the world that such people will not be patronised and given exalted positions. There might be more deserving and talented leaders in the PTI, who can replace him. If he gets a position in the federal cabinet, it would appear to the world that some of the makers of Naya Pakistan will continue to be the same old misogynists and hypocrites.

Noor Pamiri

New York

USA