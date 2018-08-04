Time to deliver

During his election campaign, Imran Khan came to Charsadda and addressed a public gathering. A large number of people, most of them were in their 20s, attended the rally. What I gathered from the public meeting was that many young people have a great deal of confidence in Imran Khan and they think that the cricketer-turned-politician is capable of steering the country out of various crises.

They also believe that after coming into power, Imran Khan would definitely deliver on his promises and bring real change to the country. Like others, I have also faith in Imran Khan. It is hoped that he will not let millions of people down. Now is the time for Kaptaan to do good governance.

Shiraz Mian

Peshawar