Dams without water

This refers to the editorial ‘The dam issue’ (Aug 2). There was one aspect that wasn’t mentioned in the editorial: there is a pressing shortage of water to fill dams with. With no rains and depleting glaciers, we won’t have enough water in the future.

I suggest that we import water from friendly countries in huge ‘containers’. This water can then be transported to the dams. I request Imran Khan to seriously consider this challenge.

Shakir Lakhani

Karachi