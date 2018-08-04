Dams without water

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
This refers to the editorial ‘The dam issue’ (Aug 2). There was one aspect that wasn’t mentioned in the editorial: there is a pressing shortage of water to fill dams with. With no rains and depleting glaciers, we won’t have enough water in the future.
I suggest that we import water from friendly countries in huge ‘containers’. This water can then be transported to the dams. I request Imran Khan to seriously consider this challenge.
Shakir Lakhani
Karachi
