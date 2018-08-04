The proof of being

A government-backed campaign has been launched in Assam to update the National Register of Citizens (NRC) to identify undocumented immigrants. In this regard, residents of Assam have been asked to prove their citizenship. What has worried the citizens is that in the first draft of the NRC, millions of citizens, mostly Muslims, have been left out. This attack on Muslims is being likened to the crackdown on the Rohingyas in Myanmar. In addition, the statements of BJP leaders are further aggravating the situation. That a BJP leader would suggest that all illegal immigrants should be shot dead if they don’t return to the country they come from hints at the growing intolerance in India. It is time the saner voices spoke against this injustice.

Hira Abid

Karachi