Pakistan’s next economic manager needs nerves of steel

Comment

LAHORE: Pakistan is debating as to who is more competent to head the ministry of finance? As the bankers, economists, politicians, and chartered accountants who headed this ministry in the past failed, will a former corporate head be able to deliver?

The notion that ‘consistency of a rule delivers’ is not always correct. Economy did improve during dictatorships but sustained growth was lacking.

India was ruled for almost four decades by Indian National Congress but still theirs was an era of a very low growth commonly known as Hindu growth. Malaysia flourished under long-term rule of Mahatir Muhammad and Singapore performed miracles under long stay of Lee Kwan U.

This shows that it is the leadership that matters most. Consistency in policy has to be accompanied with dedicated and strong leadership.

The change in India was triggered by Congress after regaining power in 1990s and not other parties that dethroned Congress from power after its long rule. Manmohan Singh was an economist and after becoming finance minister of India he provided the roadmap for sustainable growth. But the entire credit for India’s economic progress cannot be given to Singh only.

The governments that followed in next three decades continued with his policies. It was the consistency of economic policies that paved way for great economic leap by India.

The finance ministers that cam after Singh were politicians, technocrats and economists as well. All of them succeeded because they understood that slightest deviation from the original roadmap would be disastrous for their country.

Each government that came into power in India after 1990 further strengthened the reforms made by their predecessors. The Indian government successfully implemented general sales tax at all economic activities without much fuss and with cooperation from the opposition.

They do face some teething problems but are determined to overcome them. All this was achieved in few years of negotiations with all stakeholders.

Successive governments in Pakistan have failed to impose sales tax at retail level despite hectic efforts of last 32 year. The party in power favors this tax but when in opposition strongly opposes it.

In our case the policies made by politicians, economists or bankers were always subjected to political accommodation.

So much so that even if a big road infrastructure project was planned, each influential person in ruling party wants it to pass through his area even if the distance from the start to the end increases appreciably. All good projects are compromised one way or the other.

The Lahore-to-Islamabad Motorway for instance was originally six lane project initiated by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in early 90s. It was reduced to four lanes by the succeeding PPP government and was then restored to six lanes when Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) regained power. You cannot play politics with mega projects and if you do it not only increases cost but also tarnishes country’s image.

The next finance minister would have to be very careful in formulating the economic policies.

He is from corporate sector but must realise the wings of an executive are clipped in government sector. You resolve issues in corporate sector very quickly but the bureaucracy takes ages even to issue a notification.

There are vested interests everywhere that want things to move as in the past.

They do not want accountability and do not want to be deprived of discretionary powers.

In corporate sector you follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) religiously, in bureaucracy these come into play only when they want to delay something.

The SOPs should be applicable evenly on all. If for instance certain documents are needed for clearance of goods they should be attached with every invoice

and the relevant officer should not have the discretion to waive those documents for some. This discretion provides opportunity for graft.

Managing economy in current scenario would require nerves of steel. Let us hope that Asad Umar has what it takes to deliver fairly and transparently.