Concern voiced over energy crisis

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has expressed concern over rising energy crisis and demanded the authority concerned to act promptly and control the circumstances immediately, a statement said on Friday.

LCCI President Malik Tahir Javaid said that power outages, coupled with faults in the distribution system and rising circular debt, are making way for a challenging state of affairs, which need instantaneous attention of the authorities.

Major reason of gap between demand and supply is dependence on fossil fuel for power generation, he said.