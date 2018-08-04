Concern voiced over energy crisis

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has expressed concern over rising energy crisis and demanded the authority concerned to act promptly and control the circumstances immediately, a statement said on Friday.
LCCI President Malik Tahir Javaid said that power outages, coupled with faults in the distribution system and rising circular debt, are making way for a challenging state of affairs, which need instantaneous attention of the authorities.
Major reason of gap between demand and supply is dependence on fossil fuel for power generation, he said.
