Indus Motor Company awarded

KARACHI: Indus Motor Company (IMC) has been awarded the 15th Annual Environment Excellence Award (AEEA) at the annual conference on environment 2018 held in Karachi recently, a statement said on Friday.

The conference was organised by the National Forum for Environment and Health (NFEH), a non-profit organisation focused on creating public awareness on environmental, healthcare and educational issues in Pakistan, it added.

Recognised among the top 10 organisations of Pakistan for leading efforts to protect the environment, the award secured by IMC underlined the company’s vision, contribution to environment conservation, as well as its robust corporate social responsibility programme. Coupled with this achievement, IMC also received the accolade Special Recognition Award for Best Presentation of AEEA 2018 Nomination, it added.