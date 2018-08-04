Three-day mango festival kicks off

ISLAMABAD: A three-day mango festival was inaugurated on Friday with scores of varieties available on the various stalls at a local mall.

The festival has been organised by the Sardar Group of Companies under the collaboration of Management of The Centaurus, Inter University Consortium, MNS Agriculture University Multan, and 7 Oceans association.

The festival was attended by agricultural experts, mango growers and representatives of cultivators’ organisations from all over the country. Punjab Minister for Agriculture Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan played a pivotal role in planning, organising and executing the festival, a statement said.

Turkmenistan Ambassador Atadjan Movlamov, Nepalese Ambassador Sewa Lamsal Adhikari, Narcotics Secretary Arif Nawaz Khan, PGCL Senior Vice President Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, HEC Executive Director Dr Arshad Ali, and MNS Agriculture University Multan Vice Chancellor Dr Asif Ali were also present at the time of inauguration.

Pakistan is the fourth largest producer of mangoes in the world, sharing eight percent in total global production. The total under cultivation area for mangoes in Pakistan is 170 million hectors. At present, there are multiple breeds of mangoes in Pakistan out of which nine are registered. The famous types of mangoes are Chaunsa, Sindhri, Anwar ratore, and Langra which have no match in taste in the entire World.

The total production of mangoes in year 2015-16 was approximately 1.7580 million tons, whereas export was 64,112 tons. Last year Pakistani mangoes were exported to many new destinations, out of which Japan, America, Lebanon, Morocco, and South Korea were on the top of the list.