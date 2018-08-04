SAARC CCI suggests new govt to offer incentive package for FDI

LAHORE: SAARC CCI Senior Vice President (SVP) Iftikhar Ali Malik on Friday said the upcoming Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government should offer a package of incentives to attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) to support Pakistan’s fragile economy.

A statement quoted him as saying, “This window of opportunity can be used to channel longer term FDI to bolster the manufacturing and infrastructure sector for sustained business activities, which will increase employment and economic growth.”

Seeing the country’s potential, he expressed confidence that a few bold economic policy initiatives by the new government could dramatically change the economic situation.

He said the government should go an extra mile for bringing FDI to Pakistan, besides strengthening the national institutions and ensuring good governance by cracking down against unrestrained corruption in the country.

“There is dire need of chalking out a comprehensive plan to court foreign investment in the country and provide them all facilities through one window operation by terminating red-tapism and extra legal constraints which hampers foreign investment procedure,” Malik said.

He suggested the incoming government to set a clear and focused direction to address key issues of governance, security, energy, and inconsistent policy implementation, which in the recent past has severely affected FDI inflow.

As the country moves towards a smooth transition of power at the centre and in provinces, Malik said the ongoing democratic process was creating a positive international perception, which was partially reflected in the increasing foreign portfolio investment in the country’s stock market.

He said being SAARC CCI SVP and representing Pakistan abroad, he interacted with successful entrepreneurs and investors who often said Pakistani government as well as its media channels broadcast programs portraying a good image of the country. “Given the current security arrangements and economic outlook, Pakistan is tipped to be the next big thing in Asia,” he added.

Malik said the role of the finance minister-in-waiting, Asad Umar, would be crucial to transform this agenda into reality in five years. Whether a large enough economy worth $313 billion facing significant challenges and needing deep-rooted economic reforms gets a helping hand from a man with a degree in business administration and experience of running a $1 billion company, would be interesting to watch.

It would also be interesting to see if the new government would be able to make adjustments to fiscal federalism to satisfy the increasing demands of the security quarters, and at the same time create jobs and business opportunities, amid resistance against reversal of hard-gained fiscal autonomy to the federating units.

“More positively, there are no signs of an upfront economic crisis, although problems have been heating up and the new government has a reasonable time to take stock of the ground realities and start acting immediately,” he added. He also suggested the coming government to constitute a high-powered economic and investment committee with representation from key trade bodies, like the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry, to get periodical feedback on policies and performance and, more importantly, agree on the way forward to achieve rapid economic growth.