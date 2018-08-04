Cotton rises

Karachi : Trading activity slightly improved at the Karachi Cotton Exchange on Friday, while spot rates increased Rs200/maund.

Karachi Cotton Association increased the official spot rates to Rs9,200/maund (37.324kg) and Rs9,860/40kg. Ex-Karachi rates also rose to Rs9,360/maund and Rs10,031/40kg with Rs160 and Rs171 upcountry expenses, respectively.

An analyst said prices increased because of slow arrivals. “Sowing in lower Sindh remained 34 percent short this year,” he added.

Karachi cotton market recorded nine transactions of around 4,500 bales at the rate of Rs9,175 to Rs9,400/maund. Of these, 600 bales were sold from Shahdadpur, 1,200 bales from Tando Adam, 800 bales from Sanghar, 600 bales from Sinjhoro, 400 bales from Mian Channu, while 200 bales each from Khadro, Vehari, Arif Wala and Bhawana were sold in the market.