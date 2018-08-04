Stocks claw back some losses on earnings, economic hopes

Stocks on Friday clawed back some lost ground in volatile trade, drawing strength from some earnings announcements and bets on the upcoming government’s ambitious economic plan, dealers said.

Ahsan Mehanti from Arif Habib Corporation said the stocks showed recovery led by oil, banking, and cement sector amid speculations in the earnings season.

“Surge in SBP’s (State Bank of Pakistan) foreign exchange reserves, rupee stability, reports of rise in local urea and cement prices guided the stocks to a green close,” Mehanti added.

Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) KSE-100 shares index gained 0.41 percent or 174.73 points to close at 42,505.05 points, while its KSE-30 shares index inched up 0.37 percent or 76.68 points to end at 21,012.15 points.

Of a total of 375 scrips, which were in play today, 198 moved up, 158 retreated, and 19 remained unchanged. The ready market volumes stood at 203.027 billion shares as compared to a turnover of 284.514 billion shares in the previous session.

Zeeshan Afzal, head of research at Insight Securities, said volatility continued at the local bourse for the third consecutive session with benchmark index finally closing in the green.

“Banks remained the major laggards for the session on below consensus results and continuous sell-off by financial institutions. Moreover, deteriorating macros with recent post-election rally led some participants to books gains in key names,” Afzal added.

The market mostly remained under pressures as depressing financial results announced by market heavyweights especially the banks poured cold water on the sentiments.

Some respite came on the heels of a statement by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Asad Umar, who is likely to take the helms of country’s financial affairs. Umar hinted at steps to cut down the losses of state-owned-enterprises through a wealth fund.

The finance minister-in-waiting also said the upcoming government was mulling selling Islamic or Sukkuk bonds, tapping overseas Pakistani, seeking oil from Saudi Arabia on deferred payment, adding, an International Monetary Fund bailout would be the last option.

The highest gainers were Pakistan Tobacco, up Rs73.39 to close at Rs2284.99/share, and Island Textile, up Rs40.25 to finish at Rs1325.00/share.

Companies that booked highest losses were Rafhan Maize, down Rs409.00 to close at Rs7790.00/share, and Sanofi-Aventis, down Rs49.23 to close at Rs1050.66/share.

Unity Foods Limited recorded the highest volumes with a turnover of 13.626 million shares. The scrip gained Rs1.47 to close at Rs33.83/share was followed by TRG Pakistan Limited with a turnover of 7.125 million shares, whereas it gained Rs0.49 to close at Rs33.12/share.

The lowest volumes were witnessed in Engro Polymer, registering a turnover of 24.988 million shares, and losing Rs0.34 to end at Rs35.20/share.