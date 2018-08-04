Cement dispatches increase to 3.6 million tons in July

LAHORE: Cement sales and exports rose 5.1 percent year-on-year to 3.554 million tons in July, industry data showed on Friday, despite elections activities slowed down construction during the last month around the country.

All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association (APCMA) recorded total cement dispatches at 3.382 million tons in the corresponding month a year earlier.

APCMA’s spokesman said cement sector continued on its growth pattern at the start of the current fiscal year of 2018/19 despite disruption caused by buzzing elections activities in the country.

“Generally, elections slow down economic and construction activities as factory workers go back to the places where they are registered as voters,” the industry’s official said. “But even the elections did not dent the growth.”

In July, cement exports increased 9.25 percent to 0.520 million tons. They were recorded at 0.476 million tons in July 2017. Likewise, local cement sales rose 4.42 percent to 3.035 million tons during the last month. Cement sales were registered at 2.906 million tons in the corresponding month a year. The association’s spokesman said the growth in exports is consistent, “but it is higher due to base effect”.

“The domestic growth, albeit lower in percentage, is higher in terms of volume due to higher domestic sales,” he added.

Exports that had been going down during 2008-2017 periods started steady recovery in the last couple of months and the trend continued in July.

Growth in cement export by sea increased 134 percent to 0.336 million tons in July, which offset the decrease of exports by around 45 percent and 44 percent, respectively, to Afghanistan and India. APCMA’s spokesman hoped that economic activities would grow and the cement demand would increase after the induction of new government.

“We expect the new economic managers to make the necessary changes in policy that the industry has been demanding to further boost demand, and also take measures to enhance export to neighbouring countries,” he said.

Cement industry dispatched 45.893 million tons in 2017/18 as against 40.315 million tons in 2016/17.

This was the highest ever growth posted by the industry in the history and attributed to increased private sector construction activities, accelerated materialisation of public sector development programs and demand from China Pakistan Economic Corridor-related projects.

Construction sector reported nine percent annual growth in FY2018, which was in line with the average growth of the last five years.

Pakistan’s 24 cement plants have capacity of producing 47 million tons of clinker and 49 million tons of cement a year.

Local cement industry is massively investing in capacity enhancement.

It planned to increase production capacity by 26 to 28 million tons to 72 million tons plus within the next two to three years.