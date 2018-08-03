Fri August 03, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 3, 2018

Share

Advertisement

NAB to contribute in SC’s dam fund raising campaign

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided to contribute in Supreme Court’s Diamer-Bhasha, Mohmand dam fund raising campaign.

A meeting chaired by Chairman NAB Justice (R) Javed Iqbal decided to contribute for constructing dams in overcoming water shortage in the country. The officers would contribute two days salary while the officials one day salary in Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand dam fund.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar