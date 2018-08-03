Bannu board declares intermediate exam result

BANNU: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), Bannu, on Thursday announced the annual result of intermediate examination 2018.

Controller Examination, Haider Zaman, declared the result. The students of the Government Degree College No. 2 grabbed the top 15 positions out of 20.

Muhammad Zubair, a student of Akram Khan Durrani College, and Amna Arif of the Government Girls Degree College shared the first position. Both secured 971 marks each.

A total of 31,561 students appeared in the examination of which 21,141 were successful. The overall pass percentage in Intermediate Part-1 stood at 66.35. It was 71.5 percent for the Part-2. A special ceremony was arranged at the BISE Hall to award the excelling students.

Elementary and Secondary Education Director Farid Khattak distributed the cash prizes among the position holders.