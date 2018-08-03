Malik Riaz to construct Daducha Dam in a year, SC told

ISLAMABAD: Chief Executive of Bahria Town Malik Riaz on Thursday expressed his willingness to construct Daducha Dam with the condition that there will be no interference from bureaucracy of Punjab government. He said international consultants could be hired for the construction of the project and he will pay the fees.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar and comprising Justice Umer Ata Bandyal and Justice Ijazul Ahsen heard a suo moto case regarding non-compliance with the apex court order of construction of Daducha and Papeen Dam to overcome the problem of water shortage in Rawalpindi.

The court the other day while hearing a case regarding farm houses in the federal capital had asked Barrister Aitizaz Ahsen, counsel of one of the owners of farm houses, as to which dam was not yet built in Rawalpindi despite court verdict. Aitizaz Ahsen replied that Daducha Dam.

The court then had sought report from government of Punjab till August 2.

On Thursday, Aitizaz Ahsen appeared before the court along with Malik Riaz, the petitioner in the instant matter. The court asked Aitizaz Ahsen to give a short background on the matter to which he replied that in 2001, the dam was proposed by the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) and the SDO in the village of Daducha. However, work on the project could not be launched.

He informed that the government of Punjab had allocated a land for the construction of the dam; however, the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) and Bahria Town purchased some of the land where the dam was to be built and launched a housing scheme as a joint venture with Bahria Town.

To a question Mlaik Riaz said that 20 percent land of the dam site belong to Bahria Town. Aitizaz Ahsen submitted that they had demarcated the site for the construction of the said dam other than Site 1 which the government had allocated for the purpose. On August 4, 2015, the Supreme Court took up the matter and gave verdict against Bahria Town, directing the Punjab government to construct the dam at the originally proposed site. Soon after the apex court directives, the government froze the sale and purchase of land in the area.

Aitizaz Ahsen informed the court that their review petition is also still pending before the court and requested that a larger bench should be constituted to hear their case.