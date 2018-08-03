ECP asks for constituting panel to probe RTS failure

ISLAMABAD: In the face of mounting criticism from opposition parties with regard to transparency in July 25 polls, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Thursday asked the government for constitution of a panel of experts to probe the failure of result management system within four weeks and fix the responsibility as well.

On behalf of the Election Commission, Director Elections Ch Nadeem Qasim wrote a letter, in this context, to the Cabinet Division secretary with subject: ‘inquiry of result management system during the conduct of polls on July 25 and afterwards.’

"You are hereby directed in terms of Article 202 with Article 218 (3) of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan to constitute an inquiry committee consisting of technical experts from the National Telecommunication and Information Technology Security Board and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority," says the letter.

