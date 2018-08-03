PM can’t stay in Speaker House: Khursheed

ISLAMABAD: Senior leader Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Syed Khursheed Shah said that after taking oath Prime Minister of the country Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan can’t live in Speaker’s House.

Reacting to Imran Khan’s decision of shifting to the Speaker House in Ministers Enclave Islamabad instead of Prime Minister’s House, Khursheed Shah said on Thursday that Speaker House is a property of the Parliament.

He said the Prime Minister’s home is PM House. Only Speakers can live in the Speaker House. Imran Khan as a prime minister cannot live in Speaker House.

Prime Minister-in-waiting Imran Khan had earlier decided to shift to Speaker House in Ministers Enclave in Islamabad instead of Prime Minister House. In his victory speech the prime minister-in-waiting had declined to use Prime Minister’s House.

Imran Khan had announced that he would not use Prime Minister’s House as his residence and that his party would later decide the fate of the building.