Verification shows degrees of 45 lawyers are fake

LAHORE: The degrees of 45 lawyers practicing in the Lahore High Court (LHC) and lower courts have been found bogus.
The revelation came as the Punjab University is currently verifying the degrees of thousands of lawyers. It is feared that more fake degree holders may be exposed during the process.
