Iran stops 80MW electricity supply to Pakistan, Senate body told

ISLAMABAD: Iranian government has stopped supplying electricity to the coastal areas of Pakistan’s Balochistan province due to increase of Tehran’s own power demand, Power Division officials on Thursday informed the Senate Standing Committee on Power.

Official of the Power Division said that Iran has stopped supplying 80MWs of electricity of 100MWs that it normally exporting to Pakistan. This is because of heat wave in Iran which has increased its own demand. This move by Tehran has affected power supply to Makran coastal areas, including Gwadar, Panjgur and Pasni.

CEO Lakhra informed the Senate Committee that the Lakhra Power Plant consisted of three units; each of 50 megawatts. Since 2007 to-date its losses amounted to Rs12 billion. The committee was briefed that administrative expenditure along with employee related costs are reasons for the losses incurred. The committee demanded a complete list of employees and the expenditure incurred on paying salaries and pensions. The committee was told that losses of Lakhra Coal Power Plant reached to Rs992 million per annum.

The committee that met here with the Fida Muhammad in the chair stressed that Lakhra Power Plant must be upgraded and tariffs must also be discussed with Nepra in accordance with the situation.

Power ministry official also said that that 650 megawatts electricity was supplied to K-Electric (KE) on the instruction of the Sindh High Court. The committee was told that the agreement expired in 2015 and the process for the new agreement has been completed. Further issues will be discussed when Shanghai Cooperation takes over from the Abraaj Group.

MD NESPAK briefed the committee that it was established in 1973 and it is a public institution with a board of directors chaired by secretary Power Division. The total number of employees is 5,323. The work of the institution has been divided into 10 divisions and 652 projects have been completed in the last three years. The institution has earned Rs6 billion and 150 different projects are running in 37 countries around the world.

The committee took serious notice of electricity shortfall in different districts of Balochistan. Chairman Committee Senator Fida Muhammad recommended that concrete measures should be taken to resolve the issue at the earliest.