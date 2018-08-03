PTI team meets Mengal at Balochistan House

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Thursday reached out to Balochistan National Party President Sardar Akhtar Mengal for support in formation of government in the Centre.

Sardar Akhtar Mengal presented his demands to the PTI team.

The meeting took place at the Balochistan House as BNP-N chief refused to visit Banigala. PTI delegation was led by Imran’s close aide Naeemul Haq and PTI Balochistan chapter President Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind.

Talking to journalists after the meeting, Mengal said that he was grateful to PTI leaders, who visited him and invited his party to be part of the coalition government. However, he maintained that stung by political parties in the past, the decision would be made with caution. “PTI desires us to be their partners and we also want to take the mandate of our people to the assemblies. We will extend support only on categorical assurance on acceptance of our demands,” Mengal pointed out.

About the all parties conference of the opposition parties in Islamabad, he explained that they were not invited to the event and if invited, they would present their demands before those parties. “And whosoever would accept our demands, we are prepared to go along,” he emphasized.

Earlier, he informed PTI delegation about the issues faced by the people of Balochistan and said that till core issues were not resolved, Balochistan would not make progress.

He raised the issue of missing persons with the visitors and said that the missing persons should be recovered safe and sound and the CPEC be implemented with regard to its share for Balochistan.

About formation of a coalition government in Balochistan, he made it clear that BNP would not blindly support anyone if a provincial chief minister was to be named without taking them on board.

He explained, “JUI-F is an ally and we will sit together and decide whether to sit in the opposition benches or not,” he added.