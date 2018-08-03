Minister dubs PML-N’s last budget unrealistic

ISLAMABAD: Declaring macroeconomic targets for 2018-19 presented by the PML-N regime as unrealistic, Federal Minister for Finance Dr Shamshad Akhtar said that the twin deficits – current account and budget deficit– has increased and now the country was facing macroeconomic challenges.

“There is no relationship between IMF support and CPEC repayments. There is lack of understanding on CPEC mainstreaming as this initiative helped the government to get investments on energy and infrastructure in order to overcome competitive bottlenecks. There is a lot of noise about CPEC. The IMF advises the country facing balance of payment crisis so there is no linkages between IMF and CPEC,” Dr Shamshad Akhtar told reporters after attending a seminar on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Target Setting organised by the Planning Commission here on Thursday. It is relevant to mention here that the outgoing minister for finance is talking about SDGs and target setting for next 12 years up to 2030 who is going to relieve her office in next few days. Some insiders believe that Dr Shamshad Akhtar is trying to get some important position in the next setup at Planning Commission.

Regarding exceeding of targets related to twin deficits, the minister was referring to current account deficit which was envisaged $9 billion on eve of budget 2017-18 but it ended up at $18 billion while the budget deficit also rose and was going to touch 6.9 percent of GDP against the target of 4.1 percent of GDP. The last PML-N government had prepared the budget for 2018-19 on the basis of unrealistic numbers.

The minister said that the preparatory work was underway and the incoming government would be briefed about the economy in terms of seeking IMF programme or without Fund programme. She said that Pakistan’s foreign currency reserves stood at $10.3 billion held by the State Bank of Pakistan and there was no immediate difficulty on repayment of foreign loans. “We will have to make repayments in next quarter,” she added.

Regarding exchange rate, she said that it is determined by the market and no speculation could be made on this matter. In the seminar, Dr Shamshad Akhtar emphasised that significant measures and initiatives are required to ensure receiving of cross-verified data through credible mechanism. Furthermore, Pakistan needs to focus on institution building and capacity building of the human resource putting up lot is efforts and diverting necessary resources.

She maintained that it is important to recognise that the underline spirit of SDGs is to “leave no one behind” Pakistan also have to adopt strategies to enhance local participation.