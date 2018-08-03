Peaty targets glory in Euro swim meet

GLASGOW: Adam Peaty is targeting redemption at the European Championships after a disappointing time in the pool at the Commonwealth Games in Australia earlier this year.

The Olympic swimming gold medallist struggled to reach his own lofty standards at the Gold Coast event, pipped to the 50-metre breaststroke title and failing to show his best form in the 100m.

Peaty is undefeated in the 100m for four years, but a time of 58.84 seconds left him disappointed and well short of his own world record.

It is something he is determined to put right in Glasgow as he sets out to prove he is still at the peak of his powers.

“Having a European games medal would be very nice, maybe a few of them,” he told Britain’s Press Association. “But for me, it’s a redemption to myself, to see if I can perform post-Commonwealths.

“It is only two years to go until Tokyo (2020 Olympics) and that is always the end goal, that’s what will always come first.

“It is about seeing where the energy is at, what do I need to change two years out and then a year out is go time.”

Peaty, 23, said his defeat in Australia to South Africa’s Cameron van der Burgh hurt but what was important was how he reacted to the setback.

“I would rather go through the rest of my career with a few defeats and pushing the edges of what I can do than go through my whole career successful, because I won’t be pushing the edges of what the human body can do,” he said.