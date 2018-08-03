Lampard takes up tough Derby job

LONDON: Chelsea football great Frank Lampard could hardly have chosen a tougher entry route into a managerial career he hopes will one day rival his playing days — the English Championship.

Lampard will take charge of Derby County for the first time in a competitive game on Friday when his side travel to Reading — the first of 526 matches involving 24 clubs in England’s second tier.

Many of them, including Derby, will harbour genuine hopes of returning to the promised land of the Premier League.

With only two automatic promotion places on offer and another escape route offered through a four-team playoff, the Championship has become one of the most gruelling and unpredictable leagues in Europe.

It truly is a survival of the fittest.

Lampard, who signed a three-year contract in May having ended his illustrious playing career with New York City, will have his work cut out.

Derby finished sixth last season under Gary Rowett, falling in the playoff semi-finals to Fulham.

Achieving a similar position would be an impressive achievement for Chelsea’s all-time record goalscorer.

Not only will Derby have to contend with the three clubs relegated from the Premier League with lucrative parachute payments — Stoke City, West Bromwich Albion and Swansea City — there are a host of other clubs like local rivals Nottingham Forest, Middlesbrough, Leeds United and Aston Villa all desperate to get back to where they feel they belong.

“I am under no illusions, I know I will be judged on results, style of play,” the 40-year-old Lampard told Sky Sports.

“With 46 games in 40 weeks, the judgement will come in thick and fast.

“It is 10 years since former English champions Derby were in the Premier League — one of the reasons Lampard said he was persuaded to take the job. “It was sold to me, and it wasn’t a hard sell because of the size of the club,” he said.