KP mulls talent hunt plan at district level

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Directorate of Sports is mulling to launch a ‘talent hunt programme’ at the district level to unearth young talent in various sports disciplines in the province.

The initiative is being launched to dig out raw talent and properly train talented male and female players. The programme also aims to provide them better opportunities to represent the province in national level events and get selected in national teams to represent the country at the international level events.

The Directorate of Sports has prepared the PC-1 for the scheme which was being revised to make the process of selection more transparent and open to ensure that talented and deserving players get the opportunity to be selected.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Director General Sports Junaid Khan said that the directorate has included the talent hunt programme in the next Annual Development Programme (ADP) for the fiscal year 2018-19.

He added that the plan was devised after suggestions from various quarters to find fresh talent at an earlier age — Under-19 or Under-16 rather than Under-23. “There were demands and needs for starting a programme for U-19 or U-16 to find raw talent and properly train them to promote sports in the province,” he added.

The DG Sports said that trials for the purpose would be conducted in various sports disciplines including cricket, hockey, football, squash, badminton (male), volleyball, athletics, table tennis and tennis (male and female).

He said that the directorate has proposed an initial grant of Rs53 million for the scheme.

Junaid added that the directorate has planned to allocate upto Rs11 million out of Rs53 million for cricket alone and the rest would be spent on other games.

“We are considering two options for selection of players. The first option is to publish advertisements in print media asking the youth to get registered at the concerned district sports office (DSO) where experts in the relevant sports discipline would shortlist the players. The other option is to direct the registered sports clubs in all the districts to form Under-19 teams to participate in the talent hunt programme,” he added.